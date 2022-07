If you’re single and in need of some dating advice never fear, Aaron Brennan is in the house! What do you think of his dating advice? Would you let him be your wingman for the evening?

Be single and broken hearted - women eat that stuff up!

Dating isn’t about romance it’s a numbers game.

Look brooding and aloof.

Tell girls that your mate is building towers out of beer coasters.

Offer to pay for everything.