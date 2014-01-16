10 Things somebody should tell the people of Erinsborough

1. If you think you know how many children you’ve conceived, you’re probably wrong. Take that number and add at least one. There’s always one waiting to come out of the woodwork.

2. If you get married, the wedding will no doubt end in disaster. Something terrible will go wrong. Just don’t do it. If you still insist on getting married, save yourself and your loved ones the hassle and just head down to the registrar’s office.

3. The rate of infidelity is extremely high in Erinsborough. Your spouse will cheat. It’s just what happens.

4. Nobody in Ramsay Street locks their doors…but this doesn’t really work out for them, does it? Imagine the amount of conflict and embarrassment that could be avoided if your angry Neighbour wasn’t able to march straight into your living room...

5. If you’re a small business owner, make sure you have insurance because there’s a big chance your property will get burnt down.

6.If you think you know everything there is to know about your spouse, you definitely don’t. There will be secrets...lots of secrets.

7. Where possible, avoid dating people on your street, because when the inevitable break up occurs (which it will) it will be impossible to avoid them and super awkward.

8. Avoid horses at all costs…

9. When you move house, generally speaking, it isn’t normal to leave your kids behind with a “friendly Neighbour”. It just doesn’t work like that…

10. When somebody you love leaves Erinsborough, it's very unlikely you will see them again...