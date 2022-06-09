NCIS: Los Angeles is a drama about the high stakes world of a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals that pose a threat to the nation’s security.

By assuming false identities and utilizing the most advanced technology, this team of highly trained agents goes deep undercover, putting their lives on the line in the field to bring down their targets. Armed with the latest in high tech gear and sent regularly into life-threatening situations, this tightknit unit relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.