To Kingdom Come Premieres On 10 Peach And 10 Play

Warm up for this week’s Sunday Hoops action as To Kingdom Come provides fans the chance to relive all the highs and lows of the Sydney Kings’ NBL22 championship run, in an exciting behind-the-scenes documentary exclusively on 10 Peach and 10 Play from 12.30pm AEDT this Sunday.

Then catch Round 6 of the 2022/23 Hungry Jacks NBL season, with a top of the table clash and a Melbourne Derby featuring in this week’s Sunday Hoops action live from 2.00pm AEDT on 10 Peach and 10 Play.

The New Zealand Breakers have continued their stellar start to the season, but will they match up to reigning champs Sydney Kings, who are looking like a serious threat to go back-to-back?

This week’s Sunday Hoops double header then sees a Melbourne Derby, a must watch clash, as United host Phoenix live from 4.00pm AEDT.

10 Peach and 10 Play will take viewers court side to all the biggest matches of the 2022/23 Hungry Jack’s NBL season. Visit 10 Play for the full Sunday Hoops season fixture.

