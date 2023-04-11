NBL23 Review: A Positive For Every Team

With the NBL23 season in the books and Free Agency officially opened, the time to review the season is now.

NBL Media ran through each side’s campaign to assess the good out of the season.

Adelaide 36ers: THAT Pre-Season Win

It may seem like something of a cop out to say the best part of Adelaide’s season wasn’t even during their NBL23 campaign, but so historic was the 36ers’ win over the Phoenix Suns that it can’t be ignored.

Adelaide became the first overseas team to beat NBA opposition since Turkish side Fenerbahce beat the Nets in 2015, and the NBLxNBA victory helped continue to catapult the quality of the NBL onto the world stage.

The victory may have placed what became unrealistic expectations on the 36ers for the bulk of their season, and they came crashing back down to earth with a 25-point home loss to Tasmania in their first regular season fixture of the season, but they wrote themselves into NBL folklore with their historic pre-season victory.

Brisbane Bullets: Aron Baynes’ return to the court

After Aron Baynes’ freak injury at the Tokyo Olympics, there were doubts the Australian centre would ever walk again. The fact he returned to the court in any capacity – let alone at such a high level – is a near miracle in itself.

Upon signing for the Bullets, Baynes harboured no secrets about his ambitions to return to the NBA. Just to have one of Australian basketball’s favourite sons headlining the domestic competition was a blessing in any capacity – regardless of whether he ended up staying or not.

The 36-year-old veteran of almost 600 NBA games ended up suiting up for the Bullets 24 times across the season, and posted strong averages of 11.7 points at 45.7 per cent shooting and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Having signed a multi-year deal upon arriving at the Bullets it looks all but certain Baynes will be running it back with Brisbane in NBL24. After a full season under his belt, who knows how high he could fly next season?

Cairns Taipans: The bounce back to the top

Despite the introduction of three new key players in the form of Sam Waardenburg, DJ Hogg and Shannon Scott, the Cairns Taipans entered the NBL23 season with a largely similar core group to the team that finished ninth in NBL22.

That’s what made their surge up the table so incredible.

Keanu Pinder and Tahjere McCall now had the pieces around them to help carry the team to the next level. So good were Bul Kuol and Scott in fact, that McCall spent large parts of the season coming off the bench – an idea that would have been laughed out of the room at any point during NBL22.

The exciting, up-tempo and borderline chaotic style of basketball Cairns played was not only entertaining to watch, but it suited their core of young, swaggering talent down to the last player.

Illawarra Hawks: Young players earned good burn

Lachie Dent, Davo Hickey and Wani Swaka Lo Buluk saw a level of court-time that had previously eluded them over the course of their burgeoning careers, and all three put their best foot forward when called upon by Jacob Jackomas.

There’s no disputing it was a tough campaign for the Hawks this past season – a tougher campaign than any of these players are likely to experience again.

The lessons learned by some of the side’s youngest charges – and even first-year head coach Jacob Jackomas – could prove invaluable as the side looks to launch itself back up the ladder and into the Finals picture next season.

Melbourne United: The late season run

Once Melbourne United managed to get their roster fit, healthy, and thriving, they emerged as one of the danger teams in the NBL. In fact, after their disappointing start to the season they ended the campaign on an 11-3 run following their shock defeat to the Illawarra Hawks.

That run spanned from the 16-point win over Brisbane on December 10 to United’s final day win over the Adelaide 36ers.

Everything seemed to click into place for United at the back end of the season, but unfortunately for them it was too little, too late.

New Zealand Breakers: The Cinderella story

While every team enters the season with the ultimate goal of winning the championship, there are far more ways to define the success of a season. Aside from the Sydney Kings, it’s incredibly easy to suggest New Zealand had the best season in the competition – and that stretches far beyond their ladder position or appearance in the Championship Series.

For two seasons the Breakers were one of the competition’s ‘easy beats’. Not anymore.

After an incredible NBL23 regular season, the Breakers almost became the second team in the history of the NBL to win the championship the season directly after finishing on the bottom of the ladder. The only other side to do it? The South Dragons in 2009.

Perth Wildcats: Meshing of the backcourt pair

While it took some time to get going, the backcourt partnership that became established between Bryce Cotton and Corey Webster is cause for a great amount of excitement amongst the Perth fanbase heading into next season.

You know what you’re going to get with Cotton. There aren’t enough superlatives to describe the influence he has had on the NBL during his time in the competition, and despite falling short in his campaigns for both the championship and the MVP in NBL23 he put together one of the best individual seasons he’s had in the NBL to date.

Webster, on the other hand returned to the FIBA-level assassin he'd shown himself to be during his time at the Breakers. With Cotton contracted for next season and Webster’s team option picked up, the disappointing end to NBL23 will quickly make way for a bullish excitement for the side’s starting guard duo heading into NBL24.

South East Melbourne Phoenix: Depth players standing up

The one positive out of star players consistently going down injured as they did in South East Melbourne’s NBL23 campaign is it gives other players the opportunity to stand up – and that’s exactly what happened in the Phoenix’s case.

With the guard/wing trio of Ryan Broekhoff, Gary Browne and Trey Kell playing just 61 of a possible 84 regular season games between them, opportunities presented themselves to the likes of Kyle Adnam, Junior Madut and Owen Foxwell throughout the season.

Sydney Kings: Championship win

There’s only one answer to this question, right? While there were plenty of good things to come out of Sydney’s season, including Xavier Cooks’ MVP gong, the near perfect execution of import scouting and signing, and the retention and improvement of the highly capable second unit, the best of the best is achieving that ultimate goal.

With their victory in the Championship Series, they secured back-to-back titles for the second time in the organisation’s history and became the first NBL side to achieve the feat since the 2016 and 2017 Perth Wildcats.

Tasmania JackJumpers: Running it back

There were whispers that Tasmania’s remarkable run to the NBL22 Championship Series was a flash in the pan. A once in a lifetime sporting achievement that captured the hearts of the nation, before the side drifted back down the ladder back towards where it should rightfully be.

In NBL23, the JackJumpers proved that their rightful place is at the top end of the table, and their debut season in the competition wasn’t just the perfect storm of a number of uncontrollable factors.

The core local talent of the JackJumpers remained the same, and that gritty, determined, take-no-prisoners style of hoops was on full display once again this past season.

If the second consecutive fourth-place finish and the ability to push the Breakers to a third game in their Playoff Series is anything to go by – the JackJumpers are here to stay.

