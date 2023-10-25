NBL on 10 Play in 2023/24

10 Play is fast becoming the home of the NBL with premium documentary series plus our weekly Sunday Hoops fixtures currently available to watch live and free plus on demand!

10 Play's NBL Hub

Our growing collection of all things NBL means that we now have a centralised hub which will keep you up to date with all the latest features and let you see all that we have on offer.

Check out 10 Play's NBL Hub

Sunday Hoops: NBL24 Season

The tip-off for the 2023/2024 Hungry Jack’s NBL Season is underway, fans can catch two explosive NBL matches every Sunday streamed live on 10 Play.

From 2pm each Sunday, four hours of high-octane basketball will be available LIVE and free to sport-lovers and adrenaline-junkies alike.

Supporters will have a front row seat to the biggest games of the season, as the NBL’s best, battle it out for the coveted 2023/2024 championship.

Start warming up for Sunday Hoops NBL every Sunday from 1 October LIVE and free on 10 Play On Demand.

Find the 2023/24 Hungry Jack’s NBL Sunday Hoops Fixtures here

Learn more about how to watch Hungry Jack's NBL Sunday Hoops on 10 Play

NBL Slam

NBL Slam is back for the new season and in episode 1 we preview the season of NBL24. Next Stars, a change of scenery for some, pressure and expectations for others - buckle up, it all begins September 28.

Then each week take in all the best highlights and storylines from across the competition.

NBL Slam

We Got Next: Inside NBL24

Go Behind the scenes of the NBL's 2024 Season with some amazing access into the Next Generation of superstar NBL Next Star players aiming to make it big and get drafted into the NBA.

Catch the first two episodes now on 10 Play and keep an eye out with more episodes to come.

We Got Next: Inside NBL24

Unrivalled: Inside NBL23

One of our four NBL docuseries available to stream now on 10 Play is Unrivalled: Inside NBL23. As the title suggests, go inside the world of some of your favourite players and learn more about them both on and off the pitch.

The whole season is ready for you to watch on 10 Play.

Unrivalled: Inside NBL23

Next Level: Inside NBL22

Treat yourself to a six-part behind-the-scenes documentary series capturing all the drama from one of the most spectacular NBL seasons in Australian history with NBL22: Next Level.

NBL22: Next Level takes viewers inside the locker rooms and reveals new details about the Sydney Kings’ historic championship win, Tasmania JackJumpers’ fairy-tale rise to the Grand Final and the dramatic end of the Perth Wildcats’ 35-year finals streak.

The series will also shine a spotlight on NBA draftees Ousmane Dieng, Hugo Besson and Luke Travers.

All six episodes of NBL22: Next Level are available to watch live and free on 10 Play!

NEXT LEVEL: Inside NBL22

Inside the Sydney Kings: To Kingdom Come

If behind the scenes documentaries are you thing, then look no further than To Kingdom Come, a documentary which takes you into the inner sanctum of Sydney Kings.

See just what it took for them to be successful throughout the 2021/22 campaign which culminated with them securing the title.

Stream the one-off special now on 10 Play!

