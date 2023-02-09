National Basketball League

ExtrasSunday HoopsUnrivalled: Inside NBL23NEXT LEVEL: Inside NBL22
More
Back

Must Watch Interviews ahead of the 2023 NBL Finals Series

Must Watch Interviews ahead of the 2023 NBL Finals Series

Catch all the latest interviews with players and coaches ahead of the 2023 NBL Finals Series

Catch up with all the very best features and interviews as we close in on the 2023 Hungry Jacks NBL Finals Series.

We have got interviews with the recently crowned MVP Xavier Cooks as well as rising Perth Wildcats star, Luke Travers.

Check out some of the best interviews below and don't forget to check out 10 Play's NBL hub for plenty more content.

Watch: Interview with recently crowned MVP - Xavier Cooks

Plus, check out plenty more interviews with your favourite players and coaches

Tahjere McCall Interview

Luke Travers Interview

Corey Webster Interview

Milton Doyle Interview

Credit: NBL Media

Find the 2022/23 Hungry Jack’s NBL Sunday Hoops Fixtures here

Watch the 2023 NBL Finals live and free on 10 Peach and 10 Play!

2023 NBL Championship Series is coming to 10 Play
NEXT STORY

2023 NBL Championship Series is coming to 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

2023 NBL Championship Series is coming to 10 Play

2023 NBL Championship Series is coming to 10 Play

The Sydney Kings and the New Zealand Breakers will go head-to-head in the 2023 Hungry Jacks NBL Championship Series. Catch all the action from games 1 and 2 live and free on 10 Play.
How To Watch Basketball on 10 Play

How To Watch Basketball on 10 Play

Find out how to watch all the basketball on offer across 10 Play
NBL Christmas Clash Locked In

NBL Christmas Clash Locked In

Watch the first-ever NBL Christmas Day clash live and free on Network 10
Guide To NBL On 10 Play

Guide To NBL On 10 Play

Check out 10 Play's extensive list of NBL documentaries and features to keep you occupied over the Christmas break