Must Watch Interviews ahead of the 2023 NBL Finals Series

Catch up with all the very best features and interviews as we close in on the 2023 Hungry Jacks NBL Finals Series.

We have got interviews with the recently crowned MVP Xavier Cooks as well as rising Perth Wildcats star, Luke Travers.

Check out some of the best interviews below and don't forget to check out 10 Play's NBL hub for plenty more content.

Watch: Interview with recently crowned MVP - Xavier Cooks

Plus, check out plenty more interviews with your favourite players and coaches

Tahjere McCall Interview

Luke Travers Interview

Corey Webster Interview

Milton Doyle Interview

Credit: NBL Media

Find the 2022/23 Hungry Jack’s NBL Sunday Hoops Fixtures here

Watch the 2023 NBL Finals live and free on 10 Peach and 10 Play!