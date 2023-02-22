National Basketball League

2023 NBL Championship Series is coming to 10 Play

The Sydney Kings and the New Zealand Breakers will go head-to-head in the 2023 Hungry Jacks NBL Championship Series. Catch all the action from games 1 and 2 live and free on 10 Play.

The stage is set for the best-of-5 2023 NBL Championship Series where the reigning champions, the Sydney Kings will take on the New Zealand Breakers.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - DECEMBER 08: Derrick Walton Jr of the Sydney Kings during the round 10 NBL match between New Zealand Breakers and Sydney Kings at Spark Arena, on December 08, 2022, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The two sides finished the regular season as top seeds on the NBL ladder which earned them a free pass to the semifinals. In the three-match semifinal series, the Sydney Kings took on the Cairns Taipans and the New Zealand Breakers were up against the Tasmanian JackJumpers.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 19: Tahjere McCall of the Taipans shoots during game three of the NBL Semi Final series between Sydney Kings and Cairns Taipans at Qudos Bank Arena on February 19, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

After the Kings-Taipans series was tied at 1-1, the final game returned to Qudos Bank Arena where the Kings put on a strong defensive display and held off the Cairns Taipans in a 79-64 victory to book their grand final spot.

Across the ditch, the NZ Breakers hosted the JackJumpers in the deciding match following their 1-1 stalemate between games one and two. It was a contested encounter, but the Breakers came out on top following a stellar performance from Barry Brown Jr who scored 32 points.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 19: Barry Brown Jr of the Breakers dribbles the ball during game three of the NBL Semi Final series match between New Zealand Breakers and the Tasmania Jackjumpers at Spark Arena, on February 19, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images)

The Kings and the Breakers have met 3 times over the course of this season and each matchup produced a dramatic battle until the final buzzer. The Kings won 2 of the 3, but the Breakers emerged successful in the most recent meeting through an 88-93 victory on the 22nd of January.

Don’t miss all the action from the first two games of the Championship Series live and free on 10 Peach or 10 Play

Date Time (AEDT) Event Round Location Where to Watch:
3 Mar 1900-2100, Tip-Off 1938 Sydney Kings vs New Zealand Breakers Championship Series, Game 1 TBC Watch live on 10 Peach, and 10 Play
5 Mar 1600-1800, Tip-Off 1608 New Zealand Breakers vs Sydney Kings Championship Series, Game 2 TBC Watch live on 10 Peach, and 10 Play

Sydney Kings vs Cairns Taipans Highlights

New Zealand Breakers vs Tasmanian JackJumpers Highlights

Sport in March on 10 Play

Catch all the latest interviews with players and coaches ahead of the 2023 NBL Finals Series
