2023 NBL Championship Series is coming to 10 Play

The stage is set for the best-of-5 2023 NBL Championship Series where the reigning champions, the Sydney Kings will take on the New Zealand Breakers.

The two sides finished the regular season as top seeds on the NBL ladder which earned them a free pass to the semifinals. In the three-match semifinal series, the Sydney Kings took on the Cairns Taipans and the New Zealand Breakers were up against the Tasmanian JackJumpers.

After the Kings-Taipans series was tied at 1-1, the final game returned to Qudos Bank Arena where the Kings put on a strong defensive display and held off the Cairns Taipans in a 79-64 victory to book their grand final spot.

Across the ditch, the NZ Breakers hosted the JackJumpers in the deciding match following their 1-1 stalemate between games one and two. It was a contested encounter, but the Breakers came out on top following a stellar performance from Barry Brown Jr who scored 32 points.

The Kings and the Breakers have met 3 times over the course of this season and each matchup produced a dramatic battle until the final buzzer. The Kings won 2 of the 3, but the Breakers emerged successful in the most recent meeting through an 88-93 victory on the 22nd of January.

Date Time (AEDT) Event Round Location 3 Mar 1900-2100, Tip-Off 1938 Sydney Kings vs New Zealand Breakers Championship Series, Game 1 TBC 5 Mar 1600-1800, Tip-Off 1608 New Zealand Breakers vs Sydney Kings Championship Series, Game 2 TBC

