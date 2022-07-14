Captain Thunderbolt is searching… searching for the right human to call his own. A human without kids, without dogs, with good taste in clothes and top-quality food.

A hard-boiled private investigator, he stumbles across the home of Alexa Crowe, another hard-boiled private investigator. And she ticks all the boxes.

There’s just one thing he can’t put his paw on – who’s Gary?

Hard on the heels of its successful premiere on 10 earlier this month, the hit new Australian drama series My Life Is Murder has spawned this six-episode animated spin-off series – My Name Is Captain Thunderbolt (Sometimes) – the first animated series made for Network 10’s digital platform, 10 play.

My Name Is Captain Thunderbolt (Sometimes) was written by Network 10’s digital editor Liz Galinovic and Hannah Fitzpatrick, script editor for My Life Is Murder.

In developing the 10 Play series, Network 10 formed a unique partnership with the University of Newcastle’s animation school to enable a group of talented recent graduates to work on the project and bring Captain Thunderbolt to life.