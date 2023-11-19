Murder In The Vineyard

Murder In The Vineyard
Air Date: Sun 1 Oct 2023

Emma and daughter Beatrice own a Vineyard in a small town. Beatrice starts school and makes friends easily, but she becomes the target of anonymous bullies. Her mother does everything to protect her.

2020

About the Movie

