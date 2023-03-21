MTV Cribs

MTV Cribs - S18 Ep. 7
M

Air Date: Tue 21 Mar 2023Expires: in 13 days

Keep your shoes on while we check out Scott Disick&amp;apos;s Calabasas mansion, then travel to the Valley with Chanel West Coast who shows us her Ridiculously stylish home. We travel across the pond to catch a vibe at Stefflon Don&amp;apos;s Essex Manor.

Season 18