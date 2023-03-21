Sign in to watch this video
MTV Cribs - S18 Ep. 6
Air Date: Tue 21 Mar 2023Expires: in 12 days
Travis Mills invites us into his trendy bachelor pad, then we get some family time with Marsai Martin, ending with Christian Siriano&apos;s glamourous glass house.
S18 Ep. 7 - Chanel West Coast / Stefflon Don / Scott Disick
Keep your shoes on while we check out Scott Disick&apos;s Calabasas mansion, then travel to the Valley with Chanel West Coast who shows us her Ridiculously stylish home. We travel across the pond to catch a vibe at Stefflon Don&apos;s Essex Manor.
