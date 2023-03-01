Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
MTV Cribs - S18 Ep. 4
Air Date: Tue 7 Mar 2023Expires: in 13 days
Super Producer Mustard invites us into his over the studio mansion where the magic happens. Comedian Kathy Griffin brings all the laughs from her luxurious Malibu digs, and we visit multi-talented singer Tinashe.
Episodes
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 18
About the Show
MTV Cribs is an American documentary television show that originated on MTV and features tours of the private homes of celebrities.