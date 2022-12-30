Movies

Transformers
Air Date: Fri 30 Dec 2022Expires: in 23 days

The fate of humanity is at stake when two races of robots, the good Autobots and the villainous Decepticons, bring their war to Earth, and only a human youth can save the world from total destruction.

image-placeholder101 mins

Top Gun

Maverick is a hot young recruit at a prestigious naval training school for fighter pilots and aspires to become the best of the best against all odds.

image-placeholder102 mins

Mission Impossible

Ethan Hunt, a secret agent framed for the deaths of his espionage team and fleeing from government assassins, must break into the CIA'S most impenetrable vault to uncover the real perpetrators

image-placeholder114 mins

Mission Impossible II

Super secret spy, Ethan Hunt, is sent to Australia to find and destroy a genetically modified disease and recover its antidote. The only thing standing in his way is a diabolical madman.

image-placeholder114 mins

Mission Impossible III

Retired IMF agent Ethan Hunt faces the toughest foe of his career: a cunning and ruthless international arms broker who threatens Hunt and all that he holds dear - including the woman Hunt loves.

image-placeholder121 mins

Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol

Tthe entire IMF agency is disavowed when Ethan Hunt is blamed for the bombing of the Kremlin, causing his new team to go rogue with him to clear their organisation's name and prevent another attack

image-placeholder102 mins

The Bank Job

When Terry accepts his ex-girlfriend Martine's offer to pull off a bank heist, he learns that there are powerful players who also have designs on the cash, jewelry and dirty secrets inside the vault.

image-placeholder151 mins

Transformers: Age Of Extinction

Hunted down by a CIA black ops unit and a ruthless bounty hunter, the Autobots turn to a struggling inventor who has stumbled upon the remains of Optimus Prime for help in their battle against evil.

image-placeholder93 mins

Mean Machine

When soccer star Danny Meehan lands in jail for fixing a match, the warden tries to force the athlete to train his guards' semi-professional soccer team but he ends up training the prisoners instead.

image-placeholder141 mins

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

When the Autobots learn of a Cybertronian spacecraft hidden on the moon they race against the Decepticons to reach it and to learn its secrets before the Decepticons use it to destroy Earth.

image-placeholder85 mins

Paris Can Wait

The wife of a successful movie producer takes a road trip adventure from the south of France to Paris with one of her husband's associates, complete with picturesque sights, fine food and romance.

