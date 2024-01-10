Transformers: Age Of Extinction

Movies
Never Too Late
A group of seniors makes plans to break out of their retirement home to achieve their unrealized dreams before it's too late.
Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Dr. Robotnik enlists Knuckles the Echidna to help search for an emerald with the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic and his new sidekick Tails must stop Dr. Robotnik's evil plan at all costs
TMNT: Out Of The Shadows
The pizza-loving turtles face a new challenge when Shredder escapes from custody and joins forces with a mad scientist who wants to take over the world, while the notorious Krang hatches his own plans