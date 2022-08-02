Movies

The Bombing
MA15+ | Movies

Air Date: Wed 3 Aug 2022Expires: in 26 days

During World War II, five different Chinese people fight their way through Japanese Air Force attacks to protect an important military machine in the new capital, Chongqing.

During World War II, five different Chinese people fight their way through Japanese Air Force attacks to protect an important military machine in the new capital, Chongqing.

