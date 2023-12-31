Movies
Never Too Late
A group of seniors makes plans to break out of their retirement home to achieve their unrealized dreams before it's too late.
Aeon Flux
When a covert operative is sent to assassinate a government leader of the future, she uncovers disturbing secrets about her society's supposedly perfect state.
Serendipity
Jonathan and Sara meet unexpectedly, but decide to let fate determine if they are meant to be together. Years later, they are both engaged to others, but dream that they will one day meet again.
How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days
A ladies man bets that he can make a woman fall in love with him in 10 days. Unfortunately for him, he falls in love with a woman who has just been assigned an article: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.
Just Like Heaven
What if your new home isn't exactly empty" A lonely landscape architect falls for the spirit of the beautiful woman who used to live in his new apartment and who is convinced that she's still alive.
Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Dr. Robotnik enlists Knuckles the Echidna to help search for an emerald with the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic and his new sidekick Tails must stop Dr. Robotnik's evil plan at all costs