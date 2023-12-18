Movies

Serendipity
PG | Movies

Air Date: Mon 18 Dec 2023

Jonathan and Sara meet unexpectedly, but decide to let fate determine if they are meant to be together. Years later, they are both engaged to others, but dream that they will one day meet again.

71 mins

Me And My Left Brain

What happens when you are in love with someone, you don't know how they feel about you, you have a big audition in the morning, and you can't get to sleep because your left brain won't shut up?

94 mins

Book Week

A jaded and arrogant high school English teacher is forced to re-evaluate his life when his new novel is passed over for one of his students.

90 mins

Never Too Late

A group of seniors makes plans to break out of their retirement home to achieve their unrealized dreams before it's too late.

85 mins

Skinford Chapter Two

Silver-tongued Jimmy Skinford is on the run with the only person he can trust, Zophia, a woman hunted by every underworld crook in town for her coveted curse of immortality.

106 mins

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

A ladies man bets that he can make a woman fall in love with him in 10 days. Unfortunately for him, he falls in love with a woman who has just been assigned an article: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

98 mins

No Strings Attached

Emma and Adam pledge to do whatever they want, wherever they want, as long as they do not fall in love. The question then becomes: Who will fall first"

83 mins

Aeon Flux

When a covert operative is sent to assassinate a government leader of the future, she uncovers disturbing secrets about her society's supposedly perfect state.

83 mins

