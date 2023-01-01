Paris Can Wait

Movies
Top Gun
Maverick is a hot young recruit at a prestigious naval training school for fighter pilots and aspires to become the best of the best against all odds.
Mission Impossible
Ethan Hunt, a secret agent framed for the deaths of his espionage team and fleeing from government assassins, must break into the CIA'S most impenetrable vault to uncover the real perpetrators
Mission Impossible II
Super secret spy, Ethan Hunt, is sent to Australia to find and destroy a genetically modified disease and recover its antidote. The only thing standing in his way is a diabolical madman.
Mission Impossible III
Retired IMF agent Ethan Hunt faces the toughest foe of his career: a cunning and ruthless international arms broker who threatens Hunt and all that he holds dear - including the woman Hunt loves.
Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol
Tthe entire IMF agency is disavowed when Ethan Hunt is blamed for the bombing of the Kremlin, causing his new team to go rogue with him to clear their organisation's name and prevent another attack
The Bank Job
When Terry accepts his ex-girlfriend Martine's offer to pull off a bank heist, he learns that there are powerful players who also have designs on the cash, jewelry and dirty secrets inside the vault.
Transformers: Age Of Extinction
Hunted down by a CIA black ops unit and a ruthless bounty hunter, the Autobots turn to a struggling inventor who has stumbled upon the remains of Optimus Prime for help in their battle against evil.
Mean Machine
When soccer star Danny Meehan lands in jail for fixing a match, the warden tries to force the athlete to train his guards' semi-professional soccer team but he ends up training the prisoners instead.
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
When the Autobots learn of a Cybertronian spacecraft hidden on the moon they race against the Decepticons to reach it and to learn its secrets before the Decepticons use it to destroy Earth.