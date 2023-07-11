Movies

Mission Impossible
Air Date: Tue 11 Jul 2023

Ethan Hunt, a secret agent framed for the deaths of his espionage team and fleeing from government assassins, must break into the CIA'S most impenetrable vault to uncover the real perpetrators.

71 mins

Me And My Left Brain

What happens when you are in love with someone, you don't know how they feel about you, you have a big audition in the morning, and you can't get to sleep because your left brain won't shut up?

94 mins

Book Week

A jaded and arrogant high school English teacher is forced to re-evaluate his life when his new novel is passed over for one of his students.

76 mins

The Wheel

Paraplegic prison inmate Matt Mills is given the chance to walk again by volunteering for an experiment that will turn him into a super-soldier. But will he survive to see his daughter again?

90 mins

Never Too Late

A group of seniors makes plans to break out of their retirement home to achieve their unrealized dreams before it's too late.

83 mins

Embrace

Embrace is a documentary that explores the serious issue of body loathing, inspiring us to change the way we feel about ourselves and think about our bodies.

85 mins

Skinford Chapter Two

Silver-tongued Jimmy Skinford is on the run with the only person he can trust, Zophia, a woman hunted by every underworld crook in town for her coveted curse of immortality.

77 mins

The Brighton Miracle

In 2015, Eddie Jones begins coaching Japan's rugby union team for the World Cup, and he is determined to defy the odds.

102 mins

93 mins

Starsky & Hutch

Two streetwise cops bust criminals in their red-and-white Ford Torino with the help of police snitch called Huggy Bear.

84 mins

Blades Of Glory

Can these titans of skating recover their careers after setting a mascot on fire" It wont be easy! Fierce rivals combine their talents to become the worlds first men's pairs team.

