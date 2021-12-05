Movies
Hangman
A homicide detective and his veteran partner are tasked to catch one of the city's most vicious serial killers who is playing a twisted version of murder using the children's game Hangman.
Me And My Left Brain
What happens when you are in love with someone, you don't know how they feel about you, you have a big audition in the morning, and you can't get to sleep because your left brain won't shut up?
The Wheel
Paraplegic prison inmate Matt Mills is given the chance to walk again by volunteering for an experiment that will turn him into a super-soldier. But will he survive to see his daughter again?
Embrace
Embrace is a documentary that explores the serious issue of body loathing, inspiring us to change the way we feel about ourselves and think about our bodies.
Skinford Chapter Two
Silver-tongued Jimmy Skinford is on the run with the only person he can trust, Zophia, a woman hunted by every underworld crook in town for her coveted curse of immortality.
The Brighton Miracle
In 2015, Eddie Jones begins coaching Japan's rugby union team for the World Cup, and he is determined to defy the odds.