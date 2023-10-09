Movies

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Air Date: Mon 9 Oct 2023

Exploring lost empires, discovering priceless treasures, and battling evil villains to find a legendary artefact with space and time altering powers is all in a day's work for adventuress Lara Croft.

71 mins

Me And My Left Brain

What happens when you are in love with someone, you don't know how they feel about you, you have a big audition in the morning, and you can't get to sleep because your left brain won't shut up?

94 mins

Book Week

A jaded and arrogant high school English teacher is forced to re-evaluate his life when his new novel is passed over for one of his students.

76 mins

The Wheel

Paraplegic prison inmate Matt Mills is given the chance to walk again by volunteering for an experiment that will turn him into a super-soldier. But will he survive to see his daughter again?

90 mins

Never Too Late

A group of seniors makes plans to break out of their retirement home to achieve their unrealized dreams before it's too late.

85 mins

Skinford Chapter Two

Silver-tongued Jimmy Skinford is on the run with the only person he can trust, Zophia, a woman hunted by every underworld crook in town for her coveted curse of immortality.

77 mins

The Brighton Miracle

In 2015, Eddie Jones begins coaching Japan's rugby union team for the World Cup, and he is determined to defy the odds.

90 mins

