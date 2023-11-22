Movies
Me And My Left Brain
What happens when you are in love with someone, you don't know how they feel about you, you have a big audition in the morning, and you can't get to sleep because your left brain won't shut up?
Book Week
A jaded and arrogant high school English teacher is forced to re-evaluate his life when his new novel is passed over for one of his students.
The Wheel
Paraplegic prison inmate Matt Mills is given the chance to walk again by volunteering for an experiment that will turn him into a super-soldier. But will he survive to see his daughter again?
Never Too Late
A group of seniors makes plans to break out of their retirement home to achieve their unrealized dreams before it's too late.
Skinford Chapter Two
Silver-tongued Jimmy Skinford is on the run with the only person he can trust, Zophia, a woman hunted by every underworld crook in town for her coveted curse of immortality.
How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days
A ladies man bets that he can make a woman fall in love with him in 10 days. Unfortunately for him, he falls in love with a woman who has just been assigned an article: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.
The First Wives Club
Celebrate Nineties Week on Eleven. Three wealthy New York society women form the "First Wives Club" in order to exact revenge on their husbands who have left them for younger women.