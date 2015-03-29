MotoGP

Valentino Rossi wins thriller in Qatar

Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi won the opening race of the 2015 MotoGP season in thrilling fashion, holding off fellow Italian Andrea Dovizioso on the final lap of the race to take his 83rd Premier Class victory of his prestigious career.

The race was tightly contested throughout, but it was on the second to last lap that the 36-year old Rossi would take the lead from Ducati-rider Dovizioso, and Rossi would not relinquish his position from there.

Dovizioso, who was looking for his first race win in MotoGP, began the race in pole position - and was engaged in a battle with Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo for the lead throughout most of the race, as Rossi held his surge until the final five laps.

2014 World Champion Marc Marquez started the race in second on the grid, but in a shocking start to the race - saw himself sitting in last place after the first bend, although he did manage to battle back and finish the race in fifth.

Points after Race One:

1.  25 - Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)
2.  20 - Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)
3.  16 - Andrea Iannone (Ducati)
4.  13 - Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)
5.  11 - Marc Marquez (Honda)
6.  10 - Dani Pedrosa (Honda)
7.  9  - Cal Crutchlow (Honda)
8.  8  - Bradley Smith (Yamaha)
9.  7  - Pol Espargaro (Yamaha)
10. 6  - Yonny Hernandez (Ducati)
11. 5  - Aleix Espargaro (Suzuki)
12. 4  - Danilo Petrucci (Ducati)
13. 3  - Scott Redding (Honda)
14. 2  - Maverick Vinales (Suzuki)
15. 1  - Hector Barbera (Ducati)

