Valentino Rossi Announces His Retirement

The Italian master, Valentino Rossi, has announced that he will be retiring from racing at the end of the 2021 season.

“It is difficult, it’s a very sad moment. It has been a long, long journey,” Rossi said during his press conference.

The only rider in history to win 125, 250, 500 and MotoGP World Championships.

“It’s a very sad moment because it’s difficult to say and know that next year I will not race with a motorcycle, I’ve done that for I think more or less 30 years.”

His first win in the premier class was in 2001 while it was still called 500cc, the following year with rule changes the premier class was rebranded to MotoGP, and Rossi won that year as well.

Rossi started off his career on Aprilia, winning his 125cc and 250cc titles with them. When he made the move to the premier class he moved to Honda who he won his first three 500cc/MotoGP titles with. 2004 saw The Doctor switch to Yamaha who, apart from two years with Ducati in 2011 and 2012, he has ridden for ever since.

Long live number 46.

World Championship Titles

MotoGP/500cc – 7 (2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009)

250cc – 1 (1999)

125cc – 1 (1997)

Grand Prix Victories

MotoGP/500cc – 89

250cc – 14

125cc – 12