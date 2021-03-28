Top Gun Maverick Vinales Wins In Qatar

MotoGP 2021 kicked off with the Barwa Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit in Doha.

Francesco Bagnaia secured the first pole position of the year. Jack Miller started from fifth.

Marc Marquez is not due to return to MotoGP until Round 3 in Portugal. Valentino Rossi is still riding hard at the age of 42 after over two decades of competitive motorbike racing.

The race started and Miller immediately jumped to second position, but Johann Zarco had passed him before the end of lap one.

Danilo Petrucci crashed out on the first lap.

Ducati was the early dominant bike.

Lap 7 saw Fabio Quartararo make his move past Miller, who seemed to be conserving his tyres for the end of the race. A lap later and Maverick Vinales passed Miller as well.

Honda rider Takaaki Nakagami left the track in a shower of sparks during lap 8.

Vinales was riding aggressively and moved up to second in lap 12. Miller decided to start making his move and overtook Quartararo.

Alex Marquez was the second Honda bike to crash out of the race in lap 14.

Bagnaia lost the front position for the first time in the race during lap 15 to Vinales who was riding brilliantly.

World Champion Joan Mir started making his move in lap 16 moving past Miller to fifth.

With four laps to go Vinales had extended his lead to one second. Mir passed his teammate Alex Rins.

Miller kept falling down the placings finally finishing in ninth.

Mir got up to second position by the last corner of the race but went wide and opened the door for Zarco and Bagnaia to go past and take the podium spots.

Rookie Enea Bastianini rode well and finished a respectable tenth. Rossi was twelfth.

Maverick Vinales Johann Zarco Francesco Bagnaia

Tune in to Bold and 10 play on Monday 5th April at 2:30 am for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Doha