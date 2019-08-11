Thrilling Win for Andrea Dovizioso in Austrian MotoGP

For the third consecutive year Marc Marquez took pole position in Austria. Joining Marquez on the front line at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg for Round 11 was Fabio Quartararo and Andrea Dovizioso.

Andrea Dovizioso raced and battled hard and came away with an outstanding and dramatic win over Marc Marquez.

With a dramatic start Fabio Quartararo managed to take the lead after Marquez went wide on the third corner. Marquez dropped down to fifth but quickly clawed back to fourth by passing Alex Rins.

Marquez was then stuck between Jack Miller in third and Valentino Rossi in fifth before a tight passing of Miller.

Dovizioso and Marquez with their better speed took Quartararo but he stuck with the leaders.

Miller slid out on turn nine with 21 laps to go, allowing Rossi to move up to fourth. Dovizioso and Marquez then went side by side before Marquez retook the lead.

Dovizioso looked comfortable on Marquez's coat tails before he made a move with nine laps to go. Rossi had a fight on to defend his fourth spot from maverick Vinales and Alex Rins.

With three laps to go Dovizioso and Marquez had three changes of the lead within four corners with Marquez coming out in front.

At the start of the final lap Dovizioso ducked back in front for a brief second. Marquez led for the rest of the last lap until turn ten where Dovizioso dove back in front and took the race. Quartararo held on for third and Rossi had a strong ride for fourth.

A thrilling race with multiple race leaders. The Ducati team and fans were ecstatic.

MotoGP Great Britain Grand Prix - Round 12 of the 2019 Championship LIVE on 10 Bold and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Broadcast commences - 9.30pm AEST Sunday 25 August.