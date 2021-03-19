The Track Is Heating Up!

The fastest race on two-wheels is back with the exhilaration and acceleration-filled 2021 MotoGP World Championship.

Live and free on 10 Bold from Monday, 29 March, the unmissable season opener at Qatar’s Losail International Circuit, will see the world’s top riders set the tone for their 2021 season, showing off their skills and thrills that MotoGP fans have come to love.

Your trackside view of the race will be hosted by Network 10 sport presenter Scott Mackinnon, motoring journalist Sam Charlwood, and Australian MotoGP legend Daryl Beattie.

Catch the fierce rivalries and blistering speeds, as each round of the highly anticipated 2021 MotoGP World Championship airs live and free on 10 Bold and 10play.com.au.

