The Track Is Heating Up!

2021 MotoGP World Championship. Monday, 29 March Live On 10 Bold And 10 Play

The fastest race on two-wheels is back with the exhilaration and acceleration-filled 2021 MotoGP World Championship.

Live and free on 10 Bold from Monday, 29 March, the unmissable season opener at Qatar’s Losail International Circuit, will see the world’s top riders set the tone for their 2021 season, showing off their skills and thrills that MotoGP fans have come to love.

Your trackside view of the race will be hosted by Network 10 sport presenter Scott Mackinnon, motoring journalist Sam Charlwood, and Australian MotoGP legend Daryl Beattie.

Catch the fierce rivalries and blistering speeds, as each round of the highly anticipated 2021 MotoGP World Championship airs live and free on 10 Bold and 10play.com.au.

Click here for the full broadcast schedule.

2021 MotoGP World Championship. Starts Monday, 29 March Live At 3.30am AEDT. On 10 Bold And Live Streamed On 10 Play.

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap
MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

The 2021 MotoGP season has come to an end and we have a new champion in Fabio Quartararo who claimed his first title after a stellar season.
Marc Marquez celebrated his first back-to-back wins since 2019, and Ducati sufferers multiple crashes
The Spaniard has conquered 7 of the last 8 visits to the Austin track
Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia has taken out the MotoGP for the second week in a row, running a flawless race to win the MotoGP of San Marino
The Italian rider held off Champion Marc Marquez after 7 attempts to take the lead in the final 3 laps