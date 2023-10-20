Statement From The Australian Grand Prix Corporation

AGPC has been advised by Race Direction, comprised of IRTA, FIM and Dorna Sports, of a change to the schedule for MotoGP Guru by Gryfyn Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2023 due to inclement weather forecast for Sunday.

The MotoGP Grand Prix race will now take place on Saturday 21 October at 1510 local time (GMT +11).

The Tissot Sprint is now scheduled to begin at 1400 local time (GMT +11) on Sunday 22 October.

AGPC management is now in the process of considering the impact of these changes and appropriate updates will be communicated as soon as possible.