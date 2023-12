Race Direction, comprised of IRTA, FIM and Dorna Sports, has advised that due to inclement weather, today’s MotoGPTM Tissot Sprint will not proceed.

AGPC respects the decision of Race Direction and we thank all our fans for their understanding. We look forward to welcoming you back to the Island for next year’s Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix from 18-20 October 2024.

Watch the 2023 Australia MotoGP on 10 Play