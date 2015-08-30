MotoGP

Rossi wins wet and wild British GP

Valentino Rossi has taken control of the race for the 2015 World Championship, after emerging victorious in a wet and wild British Grand Prix.

It was an all-Italian affair on the podium, as Danilo Petrucci of Octo Pramac Racing and Andrea Dovizioso of the Ducati team joined "The Doctor" in celebration after the race.

Coming into the race, Rossi was tied for the Championship lead with his Movistar Yamaha team-mate Jorge Lorenzo, with the Spaniard holding the lead due to race wins on the season.

While the Championship race was the hot topic approaching the race, the track conditions dampened the hype  - with rain delaying the start-time by 25 minutes, as riders changed onto wet-weather tyres.

Lorenzo appeared to gain the upper hand on Rossi, as the Spaniard took the race lead from Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez on the opening lap.

Fans quickly got a taste of the big storyline, with Rossi quickly pushing into second - and trading the race lead with Lorenzo for the opening laps, before taking the lead for good, leaving Lorenzo and Marquez in pursuit.

In the madness of the wet, Australian open class rider Jack Miller made a surge from 16th on the grid to as high as 4th, before a crash with team-mate Cal Crutchlow dashed the aspirations of a podium finish in their LCR Honda garage.

After his brief lead, Lorenzo's struggles became evident, as he slipped down the field as low as sixth position - losing valuable points in the World Championship race, as Rossi maintained his lead for the entirety of the race.

There was a brief moment of worry for Rossi - as Marc Marquez appeared likely to over-take the Italian. But a lapse with eight laps remaining saw the 2014 World Champion slip off his bike and out of the race.

Lorenzo managed to salvage points late, by finishing in fourth position - ahead of Repsol Honda's Dani Pedrosa who finished in fifth.

British duo of Scott Redding from Marc VDS Racing and Bradley Smith of Monster Yamaha finished in sixth and seventh respectively.

Ducati Team's Andrea Iannone finished in eighth, followed by Aleix Espargaro of Ecstar Suzuki and Alvaro Bautista of Aprilia.

