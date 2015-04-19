Rossi dramatically wins in Argentina

Valentino Rossi has snatched victory from Spaniard Marc Marquez in a dramatic Argentinian Grand Prix, extending his lead in the 2015 Riders Championship in the process



It was a masterful ride from the man they call "The Doctor", as he worked his way through the pack from starting 8th on the grid.



The nine-time World Champion set his sights on the Spaniard Marquez, who led the race from the first lap.



Rossi eventually passed the 2014 World Champion with two laps to go, as the two riders touched after the Italian had overtaken Marquez, before the Spaniard clipped the back of Rossi's Yamaha and subsequently tumbled off his bike and out of the points.



From there, it was smooth sailing for Rossi, as he crossed the chequered flag over 5 seconds ahead of countryman Andrea Dovizioso in 2nd, with Cal Crutchlow finishing the podium in 3rd place.



Andrea Iannone impressed in 4th place on his Ducati, with Rossi's Yamaha team-mate Jorge Lorenzo finishing in fifth, followed by fellow Yamaha Bradley Smith.



Spanish brother Aleix and Pol Espargaro finished next in 7th and 8th, with Scott Redding and Maverick Vinales rounding out the Top 10.



Final Results of the Argentinian Grand Prix:



1. Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

3. Cal Crutchlow (Honda)

4. Andrea Iannone (Ducati)

5. Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

6. Bradley Smith (Yamaha)

7. Aleix Espargaro (Suzuki)

8. Pol Espargaro (Yamaha)

9. Scott Redding (Honda)

10. Maverick Vinales (Suzuki)

11. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati)

12. Jack Miller (Honda)

13. Hector Barbera (Ducati)

14. Loris Baz (Yamaha Forward)

15. Stefan Bradl (Yamaha Forward)