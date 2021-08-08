Rookie Martin wins MotoGP of Styria

After a 5 week summer break, the 2nd half of the 2021 MotoGP season came crashing back - literally!

The MotoGP heavyweights hit the Redbull Ring ready to race in Austria, only to have the red flag waved on lap 3. Savadori’s (#32) race ended in a fiery crash on turn 3, as he clipped Pedrosa’s (#26) abandoned bike laying in the middle of the track - the wildcard himself having just crashed moments before in his first race back since 2018.

The bikes were engulfed in flames, as fire spread across the track. Savadori was stretchered off the track, but was unhurt. Spaniard Pedrosa (#26) jumped back on the bike to restart the race.

After a lengthy clean up, the race reset for 27 laps, with riders back to their original start positions.

Aussie Jack Miller (#43) capitalised on his second chance, leading out of the first corner, after struggling on the first start, dropping back to 10th position.

13 laps to go - Martin (#89) and Mir (#36) pulled away from the pack matching pace, fighting it out for 1st and 2nd. Championship leader Quartararo (#20) and Miller (#43) fought it out for 3rd and 4th.

10 laps to go - Miller found himself in the gravel, suffering his second devastating DNF for the second race in a row. The Ducati rider came in too hard on unlucky turn 7, right on the tail of Quartararo’s Yamaha. A visibly disappointed Miller’s Championship aspirations are now in doubt.

Martin’s lead strengthened with every lap, pulling a second away from defending World Champion Mir, ultimately claiming his first ever MotoGP victory.

Mir and Quartararo finished a comfortable 2nd and 3rd podium respectively.

MotoGP legend, Valentino "The Doctor" Rossi (#46) finished in 13th position, after announcing his retirement earlier in the week.

