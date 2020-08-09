Rookie Brad Binder Wins in Czech Republic

After two weeks in Spain the racers had moved to the Czech Republic for Round 4, with the race taking place at the Masaryk Circuit.

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez was still out due to his shoulder injury, again leaving the field wide open.

Rookie Brad Binder stormed through the field for his first ever MotoGP win in only his third race in the premier class.

French rider Johann Zarco took the pole on his Ducati. His fellow countryman, and winner of the last two rounds, Fabio Quartararo, was in second position. Jack Miller started from 14th.

After the first lap Franco Morbidelli had a one second lead and a clear track in front of him.

Brad Binder, the rookie for KTM, moved up to third and sat on Fabio Quartararo’s rear tyre.

Brothers Pol and Aleix Espargaro were duelling in fifth and sixth positions.

Joan Mir and Miguel Oliveira, the rookies from last year crashed out with 17 laps to go.

With 13 laps to go Morbidelli had a 1.5 second lead. Binder made his move past Quartararo into second position.

Pol Espargaro briefly got past Quartararo to potentially put two KTM’s on the podium but then Zarco made contact with him and he crashed out.

Alex Rins, still riding injured, had made his way from 11th to fifth with 10 laps to go.

Nine laps to go, Binder had closed the gap on Morbidelli to 0.2 seconds and before the lap was finished Binder passed him. And on the next lap Binder had extended his lead to 1.2 seconds.

In the closing stages of the race the main battle was between Quartararo, Rins and Valentino Rossi. With Quartararo’s rear tyre fading both riders got past the current world championship leader.

Rins then set his sights on Zarco, who had held his position in third even after a long lap penalty for the Pol Espargaro incident. Rins came close on the last lap but Zarco held him out.

Brad Binder became the first ever South African winner in MotoGP. Binder got his first win in only his third MotoGP race. His previous best finish was 13th. This was also KTM’s first win in the premier class.

Morbidelli secured his first podium finish in MotoGP. Quartararo finished the race in 7th. Jack Miller came home in 9th.