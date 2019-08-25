MotoGP

Rins takes the win in a spectacular finish at the British MotoGP

The stand off between Rins and Marquez

Marc Marquez had a brilliant start at poll position, closely challenged by Rossi and Miller at the start of Round 12 MotoGP in Great Britain.

Not such a good start for Quartararo high-sides with a launch over the handle bars at Turn 1 resulting in an elimination for the French rider. Dovizioso also falling, leaving the Ducati bike on fire, and the Italian being stretchered off from the crash site.

Rins ran a tight race overtaking Rossi early and in second place behind Marquez. Rins is then challenged by Vinales and they both take the turn wide giving Marquez some much needed room.

Rossi started to run a second behind both Rins and Marquez, with Rins keeps on the heels of Marquez around every turn. Vinalis then overtakes Rossi but unable to close the gap to the race leaders.

At the race half way point Rins makes a brilliant move around the outside of Marquez to take the lead for a flash an the two continue to hold together at the

With four laps to go it is all down to Marquez and Rins, the Suzuki rider struggled to find a way past the Spaniard.

The final lap has the two riders neck and neck and Rins took his chance on some of the late corners, finishing with Rins taking the checkered flag in a spectacular photo finish.

MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix - Round 13 of the 2019 Championship LIVE on 10 Bold and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Broadcast commences - 9.30pm AEST Sunday 15th September 2019.

