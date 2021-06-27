Quartararo Takes Out The MotoGP of The Netherlands

Fabio Quartararo led the majority of the race at the TT Circuit Assen with an average 3 second lead, his rivals unable to reel him in. The win further extended his Championship lead to 34 points, as we head into the Summer break.

Maverick Viñales had the pole position but was swallowed up by his own teammate straight off the grid, dropping several positions back through the pack.

Australia’s Jack Miller launched from 8th position. Miller looked consistent until Lap 15, where he lost control of his Ducati and came off his bike, ending his race. This was a costly mistake in his bid for the World Championship. Ducati hasn’t won on the Dutch circuit since fellow Aussie Casey Stoner won in 2008.

Valentino Rossi crashed out with 17 laps to go, in what could be the veteran’s last race at this circuit.

Francesco Bagnaia, Takaaki Nakagami, and Maverick Viñales battled it out for the 2nd and 3rd podium positions.

At 12 laps to go, all of Bagnaia’s hard work was lost when penalised with a track limits warning, resulting in a long lap penalty.

Shortly after, Nakagami suddenly dropped back several places with what appeared to be tyre issues, leaving room for Viñales to claim back some lost ground and secure second position.

Viñales' fellow Spaniard Joan Mir took the final podium position, finishing third.

