Quartararo Wins In Portugal

Fabio Quartararo started from pole position and went on to win the race.

Marc Marquez had a great start and moved up to third position before he clipped the back of Joan Mir and dropped back to seventh, the position he ended up finishing the race in.

Johann Zarco led the start of the race until Alex Rins made his move on lap 5 but Zarco swiftly got the lead back.

Jack Miller crashed out of the race at turn 3 of lap 6. Miguel Oliveira also put his bike down during the same lap but he remounted and ended up finishing last in 16th position.

The fight was then on between Quartararo and Rins for the lead, after they both slipped past Zarco, with the two exchanging fastest laps.

Unfortunately for Alex Rins, he crashed at turn 5 with seven laps remaining in the race.

This handed Quartararo a 4.2 second lead over Zarco before he slid out at the top of the hill. It was race over for Zarco.

Quartararo had a formidable lead and the focus was on the remaining podium positions. It was Francesco Bagnaia in second, followed by Mir, Franco Morbidelli and Brad Binder.

Mir put the pressure on Bagnaia but couldn’t get past the Italian.

Quartararo secured his second win of the year which took him to the top of the World Championship standing.

In eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez’s first race back since last year he secured seventh place, with his brother Alex Marquez finishing directly behind him.

Enea Bastianini, the reigning Moto2 World Champion, secured his second top 10 finish in his debut year.

Fabio Quartararo Francesco Bagnaia Joan Mir

Tune in to BOLD and 10 play on Sunday 2nd May at 9:30 pm for the Grand Prix of Spain