Quartararo claims MotoGP of Great Britain with ease

Riders returned to the Silverstone Circuit, glad to be greeted with a full-house of fans, after a cancelled 2020 race due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fabio Quartararo pulled out a vintage performance and breezed through the race for a perfect win. In just 3 laps, the Frenchman moved from fourth to first, leading for more than half of the race on his Yamaha.

Alex Rins took 2nd podium place after winning on the circuit in 2019, while an emotional Aleix Espargaro battled it out with Australian Jack Miller to claim 3rd in Aprilla’s first ever MotoGP era podium finish.

Key Race Moments

On the first lap, Marc Márquez’s bad luck continued after Friday’s 270km/h fall. After making contact with fellow Spaniard Jorge Martín on both turns 7 & 8, the pair crashed out. Márquez made 2nd contact in an attempt to take Martin, and will be reviewed.

With 18 laps to go Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia battled for 3rd as the championship leader powered through the pack

16 laps to go, Quartararo continued his charge, taking 2nd to chase down Pol Espargaró

With 15 laps to go Quartararo took Pol Espargaró on the track’s tightest corner, while Aleix Espargaró chased down his younger brother to take 2nd position.

9 laps to go Alex Rins fought his way through the grid from 10th position, and took 2nd position from Aleix Espargaró.

On the final lap, Australian rider Jack Miller, one of the fastest riders on the circuit and hungry for a podium finish, battled it out with Aleix Espargaró for 3rd position.

Quartararo crossed the finish line 3.5 seconds clear of fellow riders to secure his win.

Fabio Quartararo Alex Rins Aleix Espargaró

2021 championship leader Fabio Quartararo now sits on 206 championship points, with a comfortable 65 point lead.

