Quartararo Wins Thriller In Doha GP

The closest top 15 finish in history

The TISSOT Grand Prix of Doha produced the closest top 15 finish in history with only 8.9 seconds separating the pack.

It was most certainly an exciting and hard-fought race at the Losail International Circuit.

Rookie Jorge Martin led for the first 18 laps before Fabio Quartararo finally got past him.

Quartararo and Zarco gave France their first double premier class podium since 1954.

Rookie Jorge Martin secured his maiden MotoGP podium placing third.

The Pramac Racing Ducati’s came second and third, behind Quartararo’s Yamaha.

Towards the end of the race Fabio Quartararo was battling Francesco Bagnaia for third position. Bagnaia was holding on until running wide through turn 1 and quickly dropping back to seventh with the tight pack.

After that Quartararo went up the inside of Zarco and passed Martin, but Martin returned to the front down the straight.

With four laps to go Quartararo finally got past Martin and from there he managed to hang on to the lead and won with by 1.457 seconds.

Johann Zarco got past his teammate Martin during the last lap.

Jack Miller finished in ninth after clashing twice in the race with Joan Mir.

With his two podium finishes from the first two races of the year, Johann Zarco sits atop of the World Championships standings on 40 points. Quartararo and Vinales are in equal second with 36 points each. Time will tell how this plays out with the much-anticipated return of Marc Marquez in the next round.

  1. Fabio Quartararo
  2. Johann Zarco
  3. Jorge Martin

Tune in to BOLD and 10 play on Sunday 18th April at 9:30 pm for the Grand Prix of Portugal

