Quartararo Wins the MotoGP of Italy

It was an emotional race after the tragic death of Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier. A few of the MotoGP riders didn’t want to ride but the race went ahead after one-minute silence.

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo started from pole and went on to win the race. Miguel Oliveira secured second, and reigning world champion Joan Mir came third.

Quartararo had a great start, but Francesco Bagnaia ducked past him at the braking zone.

Bagnaia’s lead didn’t last long as he crashed during Lap 2. Quartararo took the lead back but had to hold off Johann Zarco. Quartararo stretched out his lead to a comfortable position.

Zarco then had to contend with Miguel Oliveira on his rear.

Further down the field, Joan Mir and Alex Rins had to race hard to pass the powerful Ducati of Jack Miller. Finally, they managed to get around him and make it stick and went to fight for a podium finish.

Oliveira made his move and got around Zarco with eight laps to go. A lap later Mir did the same to move up to third.

With six laps remaining it was Rins’ turn to move past Zarco but during the next lap he crashed out of the race, his fourth DNF in a row.

Oliveira exceeded track limits during the final lap and was bumped down to position three. But then Mir was also penalised for the same thing and their positions swapped back.

This was Oliveira’s first podium and first top ten finish of the 2021 season.

Jack Miller finished sixth and Valentino Rossi came in 10th in his home GP.

With his win today, Quartararo kept his lead in the World Championship with 105 points, 24 points ahead of Johann Zarco. Jack Miller is currently in fourth on 74 points.

Fabio Quartararo Miguel Oliveira Joan Mir

Tune in to BOLD and 10 play on Sunday 6th June at 8:30 pm for the Grand Prix of Catalunya