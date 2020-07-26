MotoGP

Quartararo Dominates in Andalucia MotoGP

Yamaha takes the Podium

Round 3 of the 2020 MotoGP saw the riders again at Circuito de Jerez, the same course as last week, for the Andalucia race.

Marc Marquez took part in qualifying for today’s race but withdrew, deciding to allow his broken arm from last week more time to heal.

With the six-time world champion out, it left the field wide open during qualifying. Fabio Quartararo took pole position for the second week in a row, with Maverick Vinales in second and Francesco Bagnaia starting in third. Jack Miller started from seventh.

Miguel Oliveira was taken out at the first corner. Yamaha held the first three positions.  Miller moved up to fourth.

Quartararo stretched his lead straight away while Vinales was stuck behind Valentino Rossi. After five laps, Quartararo held a three second lead over the rest of the field.

With 15 laps to go Vinales had dropped down to sixth. Then Miller’s front slid out on turn nine and was out of the race. Bagnaia managed to pass Rossi for the second position.

It was then Brad Binder’s turn to crash out. The heat of the circuit, reaching 63 degrees Celsius in sections, was taking its toll on the tyres.

Franco Morbidelli’s bike gave out with 9 laps of the race remaining.

Bagnaia’s Ducati started smoking with 7 laps to go and he retired from the race.

With Quartararo so far in front, the main battle was between Rossi and Vinales. Rossi was a master on the brakes but Vinales finally managed to get around with 2 laps left.

It was a Yamaha podium with Rossi achieving his first top three position since the 2019 American GP.

Quartararo was in a class of his own today and controlled the whole race.

Takaaki Nakagami got his best ever MotoGP position finishing in fourth.

  1. Fabio Quartararo
  2. Maverick Vinales
  3. Valentino Rossi
