Motorsport on 10 play

Now is the time to see all the developments across 10 play’s Motorsport offerings with the Australian MotoGP just around the corner.

Fast approaching is the Australia MotoGP at Phillip Island which returns for the first time since 2019. It has been a long wait for MotoGP fans with multiple postponements having left Aussie supporters without a race down under for some time now.

10 play will be the home of the 2022 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix with both race days available to watch live and free on 10 and 10 play.

This will be Australian fans first time since 2019 to watch Jack Miller live down under with the Townsville local aiming to replicate the kind of performance that saw him finish third last time around at Phillip Island.

Last season saw the Ducati driver finish in fourth place, securing back-to-back wins in the Spanish and French Motorcycle Grand Prix early in the campaign.

Miller will not be the only homegrown talent in action come next month with a familiar name once again returning for the first time since 1989. Son of 1987 500 cc Motorcycle World Championship, Wayne Gardner, Remy, is set to make his Phillip Island debut in his inaugural MotoGP season.

The KTM Tech3 driver was hot property heading into 2022 after finishing top in the Moto2 with Red Bull KTM Ajo last year.

Watch the 2022 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix LIVE on 10 play on Saturday, 15 October to see how our Aussies perform in the long-awaited race down under.

2022 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix Schedule

How to Watch MotoGP on 10 play

MotoGP Hub

Formula 1: Catch up on all the action

The 2022 Formula 1 season has yet again been full of plenty and drama and action. Max Verstappen appears on course to back up his maiden title and is currently on a five race winning streak with his latest coming in Monza despite starting from P7.

Meanwhile, his nearest challenger, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) has been performing well but not well enough to cause any real concern for the leading Red Bull driver.

Aussie Daniel Ricciardo is looking to close off his final season in McLaren with something to remember. He came close to doing so in Monza – after winning in Italy last year he looked poised for a top five finish before an engine failure forced him out with under 10 laps remaining.

Ricciardo’s future remains hanging in the balance for next season however we are guaranteed to have another Australian in the paddock with Oscar Piastri taking over from his compatriot at McLaren.

Piastri is a reserve driver for rivals Alpine this season and was expected to take their vacant seat in 2023 before a sensational backflip saw him depart the French team to join McLaren.

Next year’s Australian Grand Prix will be one of his first F1 races so expect him to receive plenty of home crowd support.

Network 10 will be showing all the action from the 2023 Australian Grand Prix live and free with expert analysis and commentary over what is sure to be a memorable weekend at Albert Park.

Formula 1 Hub

2022 Formula 1 Race Calendar

Watch Motorsport live and free on 10 and 10 play