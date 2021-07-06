MotoGP Legends - Giacomo Agostini

Giacomo Agostini

Italy

World Championship Titles - 15 (8 x 500cc, 7 x 350cc)

Grand Prix Victories - 122 (68 x 500cc, 54 x 350cc)

Bike - MG Agusta and Yamaha

Italian Giacomo Agostini is regarded as the greatest rider of all time.

Over his 14-year career he won 15 World Championships, eight in 500cc and seven in 350cc, amassing a total of 122 Grand Prix victories.

Agostini was the rider to beat from the mid-1960’s to the mid-1970’s when he was the dominant force in both the 500cc and 350cc categories.

He joined the MV Agusta team in 1965, who already had the current World Champion Mike Hailwood. The following year Agostini won the first of his 500cc titles.

1968 saw the Italian win the double, taking the 350cc and 500cc crowns, for the first time and which, in an incredible feat, he continued through to 1972.

In 1974 he moved to Yamaha for whom he won the 1974 350cc title and the 1975 500cc title.

He retired from racing in 1977.