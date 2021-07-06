MotoGP

EpisodesMotoGP CalendarGalleriesArticles
More
Back

MotoGP Legends - Giacomo Agostini

MotoGP Legends - Giacomo Agostini

The greatest rider of all time

Giacomo Agostini

Italy

World Championship Titles - 15 (8 x 500cc, 7 x 350cc)

Grand Prix Victories - 122 (68 x 500cc, 54 x 350cc)

Bike - MG Agusta and Yamaha

Italian Giacomo Agostini is regarded as the greatest rider of all time.

Over his 14-year career he won 15 World Championships, eight in 500cc and seven in 350cc, amassing a total of 122 Grand Prix victories.

Agostini was the rider to beat from the mid-1960’s to the mid-1970’s when he was the dominant force in both the 500cc and 350cc categories.

He joined the MV Agusta team in 1965, who already had the current World Champion Mike Hailwood. The following year Agostini won the first of his 500cc titles.

1968 saw the Italian win the double, taking the 350cc and 500cc crowns, for the first time and which, in an incredible feat, he continued through to 1972.

In 1974 he moved to Yamaha for whom he won the 1974 350cc title and the 1975 500cc title.

He retired from racing in 1977.

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap
NEXT STORY

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

Advertisement

Related Articles

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

The 2021 MotoGP season has come to an end and we have a new champion in Fabio Quartararo who claimed his first title after a stellar season.
Fabio Quartararo wins 2021 MotoGP World Championship

Fabio Quartararo wins 2021 MotoGP World Championship

Marc Marquez celebrated his first back-to-back wins since 2019, and Ducati sufferers multiple crashes
Magic win for Marquez at the MotoGP of The Americas

Magic win for Marquez at the MotoGP of The Americas

The Spaniard has conquered 7 of the last 8 visits to the Austin track
Pecco's perfect back-to-back podiums

Pecco's perfect back-to-back podiums

Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia has taken out the MotoGP for the second week in a row, running a flawless race to win the MotoGP of San Marino
Bagnaia wins his first MotoGP in nail biting finish

Bagnaia wins his first MotoGP in nail biting finish

The Italian rider held off Champion Marc Marquez after 7 attempts to take the lead in the final 3 laps