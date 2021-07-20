MotoGP Legends - Casey Stoner

Casey Stoner

Australia

World Championship Titles - 2 (MotoGP)

Grand Prix Victories - 45 (38 x MotoGP, 5 x 250cc, 2 x 125cc)

Bike - Ducati and Honda

Australian rider Casey Stoner built his way up and gained experience racing 125cc and 250cc bikes from 2000 to 2005.

He debuted in the MotoGP class in 2006 riding for Honda. He finished 8th that year in the championship.

2007 saw him move to the Factory Ducati Team. He secured his first premier class win in the season opener race in Qatar, beating Valentino Rossi. That year saw Stoner take 10 race wins and ultimately his first World Championship. He was also named Young Australian of the Year in 2008 for his efforts.

In 2011 Stoner moved back to Honda. He claimed his second World Championship with a win on his home ground at Phillip Island for his ninth race victory of the year. He closed the MotoGP 800cc era with a 10th win for 2011 in Valencia.

2012 started with Stoner winning two of the first three races. He then shocked the racing community by announcing he would be retiring at the end of the season as he was no longer enjoying racing. He went on to win three more races that year, including Phillip Island. Ankle surgery in the middle of the season saw him miss three races which put him out of contention of another title.

Retirement saw him become a test rider for Honda and later Ducati.

The third corner at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit was named ‘Stoner Corner’ in his honour in 2012.