MotoGP

EpisodesMotoGP CalendarGalleriesArticles
More
Back

MotoGP Legends - Barry Sheene

MotoGP Legends - Barry Sheene

The British star

Barry Sheene

United Kingdom

World Championship Titles - 2 (500cc)

Grand Prix Victories - 23 (19 x 500cc, 3 x 125cc, 1 x 50cc)

Bike – Suzuki

Barry Sheen won his two 500cc World Championships in 1976 and 1977 on a Suzuki. He was looking good for a third title in 1982 before a crash at Silverstone shattered both his legs.

Sheene started his competitive motorcycle racing career in 1968 on 125cc and 250cc bikes. By 1970 he was the British 125cc champion.

He debuted in the 500cc series in 1974 and achieved his first win in that class in 1975 in the Dutch TT where he beat the legendary Giacomo Agostini.

He is remembered on track for his duels on Kenny Roberts and a spectacular crash at Daytona in 1975 where he broke his leg, collarbone, arm and two ribs.

After retiring from racing he relocated to Australia for the warmer climate to help ease the pain from all his injuries. He soon become a motor sports commentator and worked across most of the major networks across the years and was truly embraced by the Australian public. After his death in 2003, V8 Supercars introduced the Barry Sheene Medal for the best and fairest driver of the season.

He is the last British rider to be the World Champion in the 500cc/MotoGP class.

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap
NEXT STORY

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

Advertisement

Related Articles

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

The 2021 MotoGP season has come to an end and we have a new champion in Fabio Quartararo who claimed his first title after a stellar season.
Fabio Quartararo wins 2021 MotoGP World Championship

Fabio Quartararo wins 2021 MotoGP World Championship

Marc Marquez celebrated his first back-to-back wins since 2019, and Ducati sufferers multiple crashes
Magic win for Marquez at the MotoGP of The Americas

Magic win for Marquez at the MotoGP of The Americas

The Spaniard has conquered 7 of the last 8 visits to the Austin track
Pecco's perfect back-to-back podiums

Pecco's perfect back-to-back podiums

Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia has taken out the MotoGP for the second week in a row, running a flawless race to win the MotoGP of San Marino
Bagnaia wins his first MotoGP in nail biting finish

Bagnaia wins his first MotoGP in nail biting finish

The Italian rider held off Champion Marc Marquez after 7 attempts to take the lead in the final 3 laps