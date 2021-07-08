MotoGP Legends - Barry Sheene

Barry Sheene

United Kingdom

World Championship Titles - 2 (500cc)

Grand Prix Victories - 23 (19 x 500cc, 3 x 125cc, 1 x 50cc)

Bike – Suzuki

Barry Sheen won his two 500cc World Championships in 1976 and 1977 on a Suzuki. He was looking good for a third title in 1982 before a crash at Silverstone shattered both his legs.

Sheene started his competitive motorcycle racing career in 1968 on 125cc and 250cc bikes. By 1970 he was the British 125cc champion.

He debuted in the 500cc series in 1974 and achieved his first win in that class in 1975 in the Dutch TT where he beat the legendary Giacomo Agostini.

He is remembered on track for his duels on Kenny Roberts and a spectacular crash at Daytona in 1975 where he broke his leg, collarbone, arm and two ribs.

After retiring from racing he relocated to Australia for the warmer climate to help ease the pain from all his injuries. He soon become a motor sports commentator and worked across most of the major networks across the years and was truly embraced by the Australian public. After his death in 2003, V8 Supercars introduced the Barry Sheene Medal for the best and fairest driver of the season.

He is the last British rider to be the World Champion in the 500cc/MotoGP class.