MotoGP deal

Network Ten is pleased to announce it has extended its agreement with Dorna Sports to broadcast the premier motorcycle racing FIM World Championship, MotoGP™, in 2015 and 2016.

With the third MotoGP race of the 2014 season live on ONE on Monday, April 28, at 2.30am (AEST), the extension of the broadcast deal is a coup for Australian motorsport viewers.

The extended deal guarantees that all MotoGP races will be available live, free and in high definition on ONE for the next three years. It also guarantees that the Australian round of the MotoGP World Championship, including qualifying and the race, held at Victoria’s Phillip Island, will be broadcast live and free.1

In addition, ONE will feature a pre-race and post-race MotoGP show. Hosted by Greg Rust and expert commentator Daryl Beattie, the pre-race show which will provide a detailed review and expert analysis from the qualifying race, as well as a comprehensive preview of the race.

A thorough post-race review and analysis will also be provided at the end of all 18 races, which cover 14 countries and four continents.

Every MotoGP race, including the pre-race and post-race shows, will continue to be available via live streaming at www.tenplay.com.au.

Network Ten Head of Sport, David Barham, said: “We are delighted to extend our broadcast deal with Dorna Sports to ensure that Australian motorsport fans can watch all MotoGP races live, free and in high definition. This deal further demonstrates Network Ten’s commitment to premium motorsport.”

Dorna Sports Managing Director, Media & TV Area, Manel Arroyo, said: "We’re pleased to have extended our agreement with Network Ten which will ensure that Australian MotoGP fans will be able to continue to watch the MotoGP races on free-to-air television.

“Network Ten has a long history of broadcasting MotoGP and we are pleased that their expert commentary and presenter team will continue to bring this high-profile World Championship to all the Australian fans.”