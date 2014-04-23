MotoGP

EpisodesMotoGP CalendarGalleriesArticles
More
Back

MotoGP deal

MotoGP deal

Ten extends MotoGP deal

Network Ten is pleased to announce it has extended its agreement with Dorna Sports to broadcast the premier motorcycle racing FIM World Championship, MotoGP™, in 2015 and 2016.

With the third MotoGP race of the 2014 season live on ONE on Monday, April 28, at 2.30am (AEST), the extension of the broadcast deal is a coup for Australian motorsport viewers.

The extended deal guarantees that all MotoGP races will be available live, free and in high definition on ONE for the next three years. It also guarantees that the Australian round of the MotoGP World Championship, including qualifying and the race, held at Victoria’s Phillip Island, will be broadcast live and free.1

In addition, ONE will feature a pre-race and post-race MotoGP show. Hosted by Greg Rust and expert commentator Daryl Beattie, the pre-race show which will provide a detailed review and expert analysis from the qualifying race, as well as a comprehensive preview of the race.

A thorough post-race review and analysis will also be provided at the end of all 18 races, which cover 14 countries and four continents.

Every MotoGP race, including the pre-race and post-race shows, will continue to be available via live streaming at www.tenplay.com.au.

Network Ten Head of Sport, David Barham, said: “We are delighted to extend our broadcast deal with Dorna Sports to ensure that Australian motorsport fans can watch all MotoGP races live, free and in high definition. This deal further demonstrates Network Ten’s commitment to premium motorsport.”

Dorna Sports Managing Director, Media & TV Area, Manel Arroyo, said: "We’re pleased to have extended our agreement with Network Ten which will ensure that Australian MotoGP fans will be able to continue to watch the MotoGP races on free-to-air television.

“Network Ten has a long history of broadcasting MotoGP and we are pleased that their expert commentary and presenter team will continue to bring this high-profile World Championship to all the Australian fans.”

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap
NEXT STORY

MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

    MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

    The 2021 MotoGP season has come to an end and we have a new champion in Fabio Quartararo who claimed his first title after a stellar season.
    Fabio Quartararo wins 2021 MotoGP World Championship

    Fabio Quartararo wins 2021 MotoGP World Championship

    Marc Marquez celebrated his first back-to-back wins since 2019, and Ducati sufferers multiple crashes
    Magic win for Marquez at the MotoGP of The Americas

    Magic win for Marquez at the MotoGP of The Americas

    The Spaniard has conquered 7 of the last 8 visits to the Austin track
    Pecco's perfect back-to-back podiums

    Pecco's perfect back-to-back podiums

    Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia has taken out the MotoGP for the second week in a row, running a flawless race to win the MotoGP of San Marino
    Bagnaia wins his first MotoGP in nail biting finish

    Bagnaia wins his first MotoGP in nail biting finish

    The Italian rider held off Champion Marc Marquez after 7 attempts to take the lead in the final 3 laps