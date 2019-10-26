MotoGP Australia Qualifying

Qualifying day at the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

The weather was a big factor in qualifying today with rain and wind affecting the track. The rain was falling on some parts of the track while other parts were bathed in sun.

Free practice 4 saw the riders come out racing hard to get the best qualifying positions but it soon came to a halt.

Miguel Oliveira had a big crash at Turn 1, being pushed around by the wind. Luckily the Portugese rider was okay. After Miguel’s crash a red flag went up stopping qualifying and a rider meeting was called with the safety commission.

After a 15 minute meeting it was decided that the conditions were too dangerous for qualifying to continue today and the session was cancelled.

Earlier in the day in FP3 only 11 riders set a time.

FP3 session results: 1. Maverick Vinales 2. Marc Marquez 3. Pol Esparagaro

Q1 and Q2 will now take place on Sunday morning. Q1 – 10:20 am to 10:35 am Q2 – 10:45 am to 11:00 am

MotoGP Australia - Round 17 of the 2019 Championship LIVE on 10 Bold and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Broadcast commences - 11.30am AEST Sunday 27th October 2019.