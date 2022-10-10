Back
MotoGP 2022: The 2022 Season Results So Far
The 2022 MotoGP season has been one of the most competitive to date. Here are the podium results from each Grand Prix in 2022.
Round 1 – Grand Prix of Qatar
- Enea Bastianini
- Brad Binder
- Pol Espargaro
Round 2 – Pertamina Grand Prix of Malaysia
- Miguel Oliveira
- Fabio Quartararo
- Johann Zarco
Round 3 – Gran Premio Michelin de la Republica Argentina
- Aleix Espargaro
- Jorge Martin
- Alex Rins
Round 4 – Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas
- Enea Bastianini
- Alex Rins
- Jack Miller
Round 5 – Grande Premio Tissot de Portugal
- Fabio Quartararo
- Johann Zarco
- Aleix Espargaro
Round 6 – Gran Premio Red Bull de Espana
- Francesco Bagnaia
- Fabio Quartararo
- Aleix Espargaro
Round 7 – Shark Grand Prix de France
- Enea Bastianini
- Jack Miller
- Aleix Espargaro
Round 8 – Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley
- Francesco Bagnaia
- Fabio Quartararo
- Aleix Espargaro
Round 9 – Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya
- Fabio Quartararo
- Jorge Martin
- Johann Zarco
Round 10 – Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland
- Fabio Quartararo
- Johann Zarco
- Jack Miller
Round 11 – Motul TT Assen
- Francesco Bagnaia
- Marco Bezzecchi
- Maverick Vinales
Round 12 – Monster Energy British Grand Prix
- Francesco Bagnaia
- Maverick Vinales
- Jack Miller
Round 13 – CryptoDATA Motorrad Grnad Prix von Osterreich
- Francesco Bagnaia
- Fabio Quartararo
- Jack Miller
Round 14 – GP Gryfyn di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini
- Francesco Bagnaia
- Enea Bastianini
- Maverick Vinales
Round 15 – Gran Premio Animoca Brands de Aragon
- Enea Bastianini
- Francesco Bagnaia
- Aleix Espargaro
Round 16 – Motul Grand Prix of Japan
- Jack Miller
- Brad Binder
- Jorge Martin
Round 17 – OR Thailand Grand Prix
- Miguel Oliveira
- Jack Miller
- Francesco Bagnaia
