MotoGP 2022: The 2022 Season Results So Far

The 2022 MotoGP season has been one of the most competitive to date. Here are the podium results from each Grand Prix in 2022.

Round 1 – Grand Prix of Qatar

  1. Enea Bastianini
  2. Brad Binder
  3. Pol Espargaro

Round 2 – Pertamina Grand Prix of Malaysia

  1. Miguel Oliveira
  2. Fabio Quartararo
  3. Johann Zarco

Round 3 – Gran Premio Michelin de la Republica Argentina

  1. Aleix Espargaro
  2. Jorge Martin
  3. Alex Rins

Round 4 – Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas

  1. Enea Bastianini
  2. Alex Rins
  3. Jack Miller

Round 5 – Grande Premio Tissot de Portugal

  1. Fabio Quartararo
  2. Johann Zarco
  3. Aleix Espargaro

Round 6 – Gran Premio Red Bull de Espana

  1. Francesco Bagnaia
  2. Fabio Quartararo
  3. Aleix Espargaro

Round 7 – Shark Grand Prix de France

  1. Enea Bastianini
  2. Jack Miller
  3. Aleix Espargaro

Round 8 – Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley

  1. Francesco Bagnaia
  2. Fabio Quartararo
  3. Aleix Espargaro

Round 9 – Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya

  1. Fabio Quartararo
  2. Jorge Martin
  3. Johann Zarco

Round 10 – Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland

  1. Fabio Quartararo
  2. Johann Zarco
  3. Jack Miller

Round 11 – Motul TT Assen

  1. Francesco Bagnaia
  2. Marco Bezzecchi
  3. Maverick Vinales

Round 12 – Monster Energy British Grand Prix

  1. Francesco Bagnaia
  2. Maverick Vinales
  3. Jack Miller

Round 13 – CryptoDATA Motorrad Grnad Prix von Osterreich

  1. Francesco Bagnaia
  2. Fabio Quartararo
  3. Jack Miller

Round 14 – GP Gryfyn di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini

  1. Francesco Bagnaia
  2. Enea Bastianini
  3. Maverick Vinales

Round 15 – Gran Premio Animoca Brands de Aragon

  1. Enea Bastianini
  2. Francesco Bagnaia
  3. Aleix Espargaro

Round 16 – Motul Grand Prix of Japan

  1. Jack Miller
  2. Brad Binder
  3. Jorge Martin

Round 17 – OR Thailand Grand Prix

  1. Miguel Oliveira
  2. Jack Miller
  3. Francesco Bagnaia

Catch all the action from the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix live and free on 10 and 10 play on October 15

