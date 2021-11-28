MotoGP: 2021 Wrap

Another 2021 MotoGP season is in the books as with a new name and new nationality on the drivers’ championship as Quartararo became the first Frenchman to win the premier class title.

Quartararo and his Yamaha team enjoyed a bright start to the season as they ran away with the first three victories of the season.

Maverick Vinales coming out on top in the opener at The Grand Prix of Qatar before Quartararo made it two from two with wins in the Grand Prix of Doha and Portugal.

Aussie Jack Miller took control for rounds four and five as he won in Spain and France for Ducati. However, it was Quartararo who returned once again to the top when he took out the Gran Premio D’Italia before Miguel Oliveira picked up his first win in Catalunya.

Next up to claim the bragging rights was Marc Marquez who enjoyed his first win since 2019 in Sachsenring after an injury ravaged 2020.

It did not take long before the championship-winning Frenchman returned to his usual ways as he came top of the grid in Assen to extend his lead before the summer break.

It was a joyous return to the circuit for Jorge Martin and Pramac Racing with the Spaniard enjoying his first MotoGP victory while it was Pramac’s first win since 2002.

The landmark win for both driver and constructor also arrived with some breaking news for the sport as Valentino Rossi announced his retirement prior to light outs at Styria.

The Italian racing legend racked up an impressive nine World Championships, 115 wins and 235 podiums, and was the only competitor in history to win titles in the 125cc, 250cc, 500cc and MotoGP™ categories.

Brad Binder was next to take first when he took out the Austrian Grand Prix, but it was once again the Frenchman who came out on top in Silverstone to increase the daylight over his nearest rivals.

Aragon turned out to be an unforgettable race for Francesco Bagnaia who claimed his inaugural MotoGP victory and was soon hot on Quartararo’s heels as he won again in Misano.

Quartararo had to bide his time with Marquez now arriving as the strong contender with back-to-back victories in Austin and Emilia Romagna.

It was now Bagnaia’s turn to pounce with the Italian finishing off the campaign on a high as he claimed top spot in the Algarve and Valenciana Grand Prix’s to finish in a highly respectable second place.

The remaining top five positions were taken by Joan Mir in third with 208 points, Jack Miller flying the flag for Australia in fourth with 181 points and Johann Zarco in fifth with 173 points.

MotoGP 2021 Season - Top 5 Final Standings