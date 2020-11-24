MotoGP 2020: Wrap Up

What a year it was!

Like the rest of the sporting world, MotoGP was severely impacted by Covid-19 leading to a reduced racing calendar.

We even saw The Doctor, Valentino Rossi, missing two races due to contracting COVID-19.

The season started proper in July at the Grand Prix of Spain after the MotoGP race didn’t go ahead at Qatar in March.

Reigning World Champion Marc Marquez retired for the year after a broken humerus in his right arm, sustained at the Grand Prix of Spain in Jerez in July, to focus on recuperating and getting ready for a return in 2021. His younger brother, Alex Marquez, who also rides for Repsol Honda performed well in his debut MotoGP season.

With Marc Marquez out, it was wide open for a new World Champion.

Across the season there was nine different race winners.

Throughout the year Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins all looked strong contenders to be the new champion.

But it was Team Suzuki Ecstar rider Joan Mir of Spain who secured the World Championship in his home country during Round 14, MotoGP Grand Prix of Valencia, who rode consistently across throughout the season.

Suzuki had their first rider World Championship since Kenny Roberts Jr in 2000.

Rookie of the year went to Red Bull KTM rider Brad Binder of South Africa, who secured a win in the Grand Prix of Czech Republic.

Announced team changes ahead of the 2021 season:

British rider Cal Crutchlow announced his retirement just before the second last race of the season. He will now be a test rider for Yamaha.

Pol Espargaro is leaving KTM to go to Repsol Honda where he will partner Marc Marquez. With this move Alex Marquez is being shifted over to LCR Honda.

Valentino Rossi and Fabio Quartararo are effectively swapping places. With Rossi moving from Monster Yamaha to Petronas Yamaha and Quartararo moving from Petronas to Monster.

Danilo Petrucci is leaving the Ducati Team and going to Tech3 KTM.

Miguel Oliveira is making the move from Tech3 KTM to Red Bull KTM.

Johann Zarco will be joining Jorge Martin at Pramac Ducati after leaving Avintia Racing.

Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia are both moving to the official Ducati Team.

Andrea Dovizioso has decided to take 2021 off MotoGP but plans to return the following year.

Luca Marini and Enea Bastianini are both moving up from Moto2 to MotoGP and will be riding for Avintia Ducati.

2020 Final Standings:

Riders:

Joan Mir Franco Morbidelli Alex Rins Andrea Dovizioso Pol Espargaro Maverick Vinales Jack Miller Fabio Quartararo Miguel Oliveira Takaaki Nakagami

Teams:

Team Suzuki MotoGP SIC Racing Team Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Constructors:

Ducati Yamaha Suzuki

The 2021 MotoGP is scheduled to begin on 28th March at Losail International Circuit in Qatar. The riders are due to return to Philip Island on 24th October.

